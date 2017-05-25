Kuwait's Noor said to mull sale of Pakistan bank stake

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Noor Financial Investment Co is reportedly weighing sale of its 49% stake in Pakistan’s largest Islamic lender Meezan Bank
Kuwait’s Noor Financial Investment Co is weighing the potential sale of its 49 percent stake in Pakistan’s largest Islamic lender Meezan Bank Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter.
Noor hired investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG to explore options for the holding, including finding possible buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
The stake has a market value of about $375 million at the current market price, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No final agreements have been reached with any of the parties and the plan is at an early stage, the people said.
The Karachi-based lender, which has more than 450 branches in the country, agreed to acquire HSBC Holding Plc’s local operations in 2014. Meezan shares have risen about 18 percent this year, giving the Islamic bank a market value of about $766 million.
Noor Financial invests in emerging markets, according to its website. A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment, while Noor didn’t respond to requests.
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Is this statement accurate?
"Fifteen new schools opened last session, enrolling 5,842 students".
It seems like a very low number of students... more
Interesting reading. View from a different angle. moreThursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Sal
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
Not quite.
Emiratis 11% of population 11% of accidents. Pakistanis 12.5% of population; 15% of accidents. Indians 27% of the population - 39... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules