Kuwait's Zain appoints new commercial chief

Former Vodafone senior exec Duncan Howard joins telecom operator as chief commercial officer

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 1 July 2014 2:10 PM

Kuwait's Zain has appointed Duncan Howard as chief commercial officer, the telecom operator said on Tuesday.

Howard joined Zain last September and previously worked for Vodafone and Vodafone Egypt, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He replaces Albert Fernandes, who resigned for personal reasons, Zain said in a statement.

Zain has operations in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa including Iraq and Sudan, while it is the largest mobile operator in Kuwait by subscribers.

