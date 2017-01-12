Kuwait schools suffer blaze, ceiling collapse, says minister

A fire broke out in a school for boys in Kuwait on Thursday and a hallway ceiling partially collapsed in another school for girls, but no casualties were immediately reported.

Dr Mohammad Al-Faris, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, reported the incident as he was touring the schools to find the cause, Kuwait News Agency said.

He said a fire broke out in the administration offices at Farhan Al-Khaled High School for Boys in Bayan, adding that an investigation has been launched.

At Latifa Al-Faris High School for Girls in Fahaheel, a ceiling which partially collapsed did not result in any casualties nor did it interrupt undergoing examinations, he added.

The minister promised to follow up on the two incidents and to order swift repairs to the damage caused.