Kuwait set to sign deal for Oman oil refinery

Kuwait will sign a partnership agreement with Oman for the Duqm oil refinery in the Gulf Arab Sultanate on April 10, Kuwait's oil minister said on Thursday.

The 230,000 barrel per day facility is part of the vast industrial zone that is Oman's biggest single economic project and aims to diversify its economy away from oil.

The agreement with Kuwait comes after Oman failed to reach an agreement with Abu Dhabi's state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).