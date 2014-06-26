Kuwait striking workers force public office shutdown

Number of MPs have tried mediating to end the strike over better pay and conditions which is in its fourth week

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Thursday, 26 June 2014 1:24 PM

Striking workers have forced the total shutdown of Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security, with no indication in sight that the crisis will be over, it was reported.

A number of MPs have tried mediating to end the strike, which has now entered its fourth week, Kuwait Times reported.

However, the labor union has refused their offer, which included going back to their offices in exchange for working on granting them new rights, Al Qabas reported.

The lawmakers said they could not promise the better allowances and financial benefits that workers were demanding.

The MPs urged employees to wait until the state finalizes a project that addresses the payrolls for the entire public sector, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Finance Minister Anas Al Saleh has refused to meet with the labor union and discuss their demands until the strike ends, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, PIFSS General Director Hamad Al Humaidhi urged the labor union to have “more flexibility” in their demands.

“The delay also hurts the reputation of the institution,” he said.

