Kuwait striking workers force public office shutdown

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Number of MPs have tried mediating to end the strike over better pay and conditions which is in its fourth week
Striking workers have forced the total shutdown of Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security, with no indication in sight that the crisis will be over, it was reported.
A number of MPs have tried mediating to end the strike, which has now entered its fourth week, Kuwait Times reported.
However, the labor union has refused their offer, which included going back to their offices in exchange for working on granting them new rights, Al Qabas reported.
The lawmakers said they could not promise the better allowances and financial benefits that workers were demanding.
The MPs urged employees to wait until the state finalizes a project that addresses the payrolls for the entire public sector, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Finance Minister Anas Al Saleh has refused to meet with the labor union and discuss their demands until the strike ends, the Times reported.
Meanwhile, PIFSS General Director Hamad Al Humaidhi urged the labor union to have “more flexibility” in their demands.
“The delay also hurts the reputation of the institution,” he said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules