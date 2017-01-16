Kuwait vows to complete new $4.5bn passenger terminal on time

Supervisory committee will be tasked with ensuring delays to major aviation project are avoided

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 16 January 2017 1:52 PM
Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa, has vowed to complete construction of Kuwait’s new airport terminal within the planned six year period.

Al-Mutawa visited the site of the new terminal yesterday, where work started in December. He admitted that work needed to be done to resolve the problem of civil and military buildings present on the site.

“Such hurdles will be tackled through coordination with the relevant authorities,” he said.

A supervisory panel will be established to oversee construction, he added, and will be tasked with overcoming hurdles and avoiding delays.

Construction of the new terminal has been subject to countless setbacks. Plans to increase the existing airport’s seven million capacity were first floated back in 2010.

The main contract to build the new terminal was finally awarded in December 2014 to a JV of Kharafi National and Turkey’s Limak Holding in a $4.5bn (KD1.4bn) deal.

Kuwait’s parliament then delayed ratification for more than a year while it queried the value of the contract. The contract was formally signed in May 2016.

Under the original airport redevelopment plans, annual passenger capacity would have been doubled to 13 million by 2016 and to 25 million by 2025.

