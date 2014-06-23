Kuwait withdraws its ambassador from Iraq

Gulf state says it has taken action due to the security situation in conflict-hit country

By Reuters
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 3:57 PM
(AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Kuwait has withdrawn its ambassador from Iraq due to the security situation there, a Kuwaiti official told Reuters on Monday.

"We told our ambassador and diplomatic team (to leave) more than a week ago ... This is because of the security situation in Iraq. When we feel the situation has become stable and normal again they will go back," said Khaled Al-Jarallah, Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Undersecretary.

