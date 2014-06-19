Kuwaiti carrier Wataniya Airways preparing for comeback

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The failed luxury airline is reportedly attempting to raise $85m to re-launch next year, after collapsing in 2011
Failed Kuwaiti carrier Wataniya Airways is reportedly planning a comeback as soon as the first quarter of 2015.
The airline has begun efforts to re-launch by attempting to raise KD24m ($85m) and lease an initial two planes, according to Kuwait Times.
The company has asked the Ministry of Commerce to publish the minutes of an extraordinary assembly meeting held this week and will then contact the Capital Markets Authority so it can prepare for a new initial public offering (IPO).
The airline needs a minimum of KD11m in capital to re-launch operations, a company source was quoted as saying.
Wataniya Airways was a luxury carrier owned by Kuwait National Airways and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange.
It collapsed on March 17, 2011, due to “severe financial disorders”, and citing regional unrest and a "lack of fair trade requirements in the local market".
In 2010 it recorded a loss of KD14.1m, which followed KD10.9m in losses in 2009. Its total assets at the time were KD78.4m.
It is not clear whether a re-launched Wataniya Airways would continue to target the luxury sector.
It would be the third airline in the Gulf state.
National carrier Kuwait Airways is also undergoing a massive overhaul as it prepares to privatise. The airline has recorded continuous losses for much of the past 20 years but is underwritten by the government. Its share of the local market has shrunk to just 14 percent.
Privately-owned, low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, however, has managed to become one of the most successful for its size in the region.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules