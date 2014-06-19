Kuwaiti carrier Wataniya Airways preparing for comeback

The failed luxury airline is reportedly attempting to raise $85m to re-launch next year, after collapsing in 2011

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Thursday, 19 June 2014 10:51 AM

Failed Kuwaiti carrier Wataniya Airways is reportedly planning a comeback as soon as the first quarter of 2015.

The airline has begun efforts to re-launch by attempting to raise KD24m ($85m) and lease an initial two planes, according to Kuwait Times.

The company has asked the Ministry of Commerce to publish the minutes of an extraordinary assembly meeting held this week and will then contact the Capital Markets Authority so it can prepare for a new initial public offering (IPO).

The airline needs a minimum of KD11m in capital to re-launch operations, a company source was quoted as saying.

Wataniya Airways was a luxury carrier owned by Kuwait National Airways and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

It collapsed on March 17, 2011, due to “severe financial disorders”, and citing regional unrest and a "lack of fair trade requirements in the local market".

In 2010 it recorded a loss of KD14.1m, which followed KD10.9m in losses in 2009. Its total assets at the time were KD78.4m.

It is not clear whether a re-launched Wataniya Airways would continue to target the luxury sector.

It would be the third airline in the Gulf state.

National carrier Kuwait Airways is also undergoing a massive overhaul as it prepares to privatise. The airline has recorded continuous losses for much of the past 20 years but is underwritten by the government. Its share of the local market has shrunk to just 14 percent.

Privately-owned, low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, however, has managed to become one of the most successful for its size in the region.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait's Jazeera secures $18m aircraft refinancing deal

400 Kuwaitis agree to quit airline

Jazeera Airways to launch dedicated gates at Kuwait Int'l

Interview: Kuwait Airways CEO Rasha Al Roumi

Exclusive: Kuwait Airways to cut 1,000 jobs this year

Kuwait's Jazeera says to switch Istanbul airports next month

Lawmaker slams Kuwait Airways' Airbus deal

Galleries
Etihad unveils new luxury A380 interiors

Etihad unveils new luxury A380 interiors

Topics

Aviation

Companies

Wataniya Airways

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Alan Monday, 23 June 2014 1:34 PM[UAE] - UAE

Warning to the wise. If you don't operate this carrier out of Sheikh Saad Terminal, the airline will again fail. This was the major perk last time it flew and after FLYDUBAI enjoying the convenience of operating out of this terminal, I doubt they want to go back to the old terminal. FLYDUBAI can't sustain this terminal with its limited flights, so to add another low-budget carrier would be advantageous to this terminal especially that the old terminal can no longer handle the passenger levels. FLYDUBAI can share the costs with other low budget carriers, in fact, maybe this should become a low-budget terminal.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking