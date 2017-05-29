Kuwaiti firm snapped up by food takeaway giant Delivery Hero

German company agrees to buy Kuwait-based food delivery platform Carriage as it seeks Gulf growth

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 29 May 2017 1:51 PM

Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero has agreed to buy Kuwait-based food delivery platform Carriage as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the Gulf region.

Carriage operates a hybrid business model offering both delivery marketplaces and own delivery services in the Middle East, allowing it to add restaurants that either do not offer deliver services themselves or intend to discontinue their own delivery services.

This hybrid business model reflects a wider shift across several regions with a growing demand of customers and restaurants for such combined services, a statement said.

Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said: “Carriage is an innovative player in the Middle Eastern food delivery market with an excellent management team. It will be a perfect addition to our current offering under the Talabat brand and strengthen our foothold in this region, where we see significant growth potential.”

Abdullah Jihad Almutawa, CEO of Carriage, added: “We are delighted to join forces with the leading global player in our space and are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead of us. Becoming part of Delivery Hero will strengthen our business and extend our reach considerably.”

The company was founded in Kuwait and has extended into several other markets in the region.

The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction, the statement said.

Delivery Hero is the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace with number one market positions in terms of restaurants, active users, gross merchandise value or website traffic, in more countries than any of its competitors.

It also operates its own delivery service. The company is headquartered in Berlin and has over 6,000 employees.

Related:

Stories

Revealed: Top 10 delivery iftars in Dubai

Healthy food app Plotos launches in Dubai

Dubai to launch safety crackdown on delivery motorbikes

On-demand food delivery service expands Dubai operations

Galleries
Apps every Dubai business person could use

Apps every Dubai business person could use

Unveiled: The top 10 chefs in the Middle East

Unveiled: The top 10 chefs in the Middle East

Apps that can make every man’s life easier

Apps that can make every man’s life easier

Also in Retail

Nestlé Middle East braces for five-fold Ramadan surge

Video: Amazon killed the bookstore. Now it's opening one

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait Finance House said be in talks to buy Bahrain bank

Swiss hotel firm inks deal to run two Kuwait properties

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking