Kuwaiti firm snapped up by food takeaway giant Delivery Hero

German company agrees to buy Kuwait-based food delivery platform Carriage as it seeks Gulf growth
Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero has agreed to buy Kuwait-based food delivery platform Carriage as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the Gulf region.
Carriage operates a hybrid business model offering both delivery marketplaces and own delivery services in the Middle East, allowing it to add restaurants that either do not offer deliver services themselves or intend to discontinue their own delivery services.
This hybrid business model reflects a wider shift across several regions with a growing demand of customers and restaurants for such combined services, a statement said.
Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said: “Carriage is an innovative player in the Middle Eastern food delivery market with an excellent management team. It will be a perfect addition to our current offering under the Talabat brand and strengthen our foothold in this region, where we see significant growth potential.”
Abdullah Jihad Almutawa, CEO of Carriage, added: “We are delighted to join forces with the leading global player in our space and are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead of us. Becoming part of Delivery Hero will strengthen our business and extend our reach considerably.”
The company was founded in Kuwait and has extended into several other markets in the region.
The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction, the statement said.
Delivery Hero is the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace with number one market positions in terms of restaurants, active users, gross merchandise value or website traffic, in more countries than any of its competitors.
It also operates its own delivery service. The company is headquartered in Berlin and has over 6,000 employees.
