Kuwaiti man deems $202,066 bank error "a gift from God"

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Youth plans to use money for Morocco trip after cash was lodged into his account by mistake
A Kuwaiti man has refused to immediately return $202,066 (57,000 dinars) that was wrongly deposited in his bank, claiming it was "a gift from God", according to a report in Gulf News.
Nafel Azimi deposited a cheque for 57 dinars, but the bank clerk added three zeros, turning it into 57,000 dinars.
After seeing the error and having waiting for a period of time, Azimi reportedly went to another branch of the bank and withdrew the full amount.
Posting on Twitter, Nafel Azimi said he intends to use the money for a trip to Morocco.
The young Kuwaiti man said he has consulted legal advice, and does intend repay the amount, but over an extended period of time.
“It is a gift from God and I will use it,” he said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules