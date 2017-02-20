Kuwaiti parliamentary committee revokes planned energy, water price rise

Fuel prices must be fixed at the levels that existed ahead of September 1, 2016 without retroactive effect according to the bill

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 20 February 2017 12:51 PM
(AFP/Getty Images)

(AFP/Getty Images)

A Kuwaiti parliamentary committee has revoked a proposed rise in prices and rates of fuel, electricity and water.

Kuwait’s parliamentary financial and economic affairs committee has approved a bill that revokes recent decision to increase the fees, according to state news agency KUNA.

The bill also bans the introduction of the new financial fees for the State public services. The committee ruled that those fees must be applicable solely by law endorsed by the National Assembly.

The commission will submit a relevant report to the National Assembly for voting, commission rapporteur, MP Safaa Al-Hashem, said in a statement to journalists.

MP Al-Hashem said the proposed law says in its first article "fees cannot be raised on financial costs of the commodities and the services and the subsidised products provided by the State to the citizens except by power of a law issued by the National Assembly”.

She also explained that the bill also says that fuel prices must be fixed at the levels that existed ahead of September 1, 2016, without retroactive effect.

The bill second term annuls Law 20/2016 with regard of specifying the power and water rates.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait projects $25.9bn budget deficit next fiscal year

Kuwait's new parliament must act maturely to safeguard the country’s economic future

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait 'saves $229m' since removing fuel subsidies

Kuwait's ruler re-appoints PM after parliamentary election

Kuwait could 'end subsidies by 2020', says report

Galleries
In pictures: Iranian President Rouhani visits Kuwait and Oman

In pictures: Iranian President Rouhani visits Kuwait and Oman

Companies

Ministry of Finance - Kuwait

Also in Politics & Economics

In pictures: IDEX 2017 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Video: Largest defence fair in Middle East kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Also in Kuwait

Gulf States to maintain defence spending despite oil price slump

Kuwait's Jazeera sees 2016 net profit slump by nearly 30%

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking