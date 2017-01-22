Kuwaiti perfume retailer set to open first overseas store

|Home
The Fragrance Kitchen to make debut outside its home market with Doha Festival City shop launch
Kuwaiti retailer The Fragrance Kitchen (TFK) has announced plans to open a flagship shop in Doha, its first store outside its home market.
Al Tayer Group will open The Fragrance Kitchen at Doha Festival City, its first store in Qatar after it launched the brand at Qatar Duty Free in Hamad International Airport earlier this year.
TFK was founded in 2005 by Sheikh Majed Al-Sabah, a member of the Kuwaiti Royal family who said: "We have waited a long time to open our first store outside of Kuwait and Doha Festival City is the perfect location for this, with its carefully selected mix of retailers and international brands.
"We are excited to present our delectable fragrance recipes derived from rare ingredients, indigenous to the Gulf, and to showcase a fragrance experience never seen before in Qatar.”
Inspired by his ‘East meets West’ philosophy, Sheikh Majed said he has conceived TFK’s scent collections by uniting traditional aspects of Middle Eastern perfumery with the unrivaled expertise of a laboratory in Grasse, France the world’s perfume capital, where his three unisex perfume collections are analysed, executed and bottled.
Preston Antonini, senior vice-president of beauty at Al Tayer Group, the largest luxury retailer in the Middle East with more than 200 stores, said: “We are delighted to bring Sheikh Majed’s personal touch to a full store environment. Doha Festival City was our first choice to host the store.”
