Kuwaiti student's 2yr jail term upheld for insulting Emir on Twitter

Activist will serve term with no appeals left, while three other cases heard on Sunday remain ongoing

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 12:24 PM

A two-year jail sentence has been upheld for a Kuwaiti online activist who wrote tweets deemed offensive to the Gulf state’s ruler, according to AFP.

The supreme court’s decision on Sunday coincided with the release of another activist who, in a separate case, has claimed hackers were responsible for comments posted on his Twitter account that offended Gulf state monarchies and expressed support of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Following the decision to uphold his jail sentence, Hejab Al Hajeri, a law student in his early 20s, said on his Twitter account his "determination is bigger than their jail".

He had been sentenced in April last year after the court deemed that comments he made on his Twitter social network account were critical of the emir, AFP said.

The activist, who has been out on bail, has no other avenues of appeal and must now serve the jail term.

Meanwhile, Hakim Al Mutairi claimed his Twitter account had been hacked and denied posting potentially incriminating comments, Kuwait Times reported.

He had been held in custody while authorities verified whether his account had been hacked but he was released on Sunday, as investigations continued.

Mutairi is the president of the Hezbol Ummah (Nation’s Party), an Islamic conservative political party that is not recognised in Kuwait, where political parties are banned.

Bedouin activist Abdullah Atta, who is being tried for offending the Emir and instigating civil disobedience, also was released from custody on Sunday.

In a fourth case, the appeals court also reportedly adjourned the trial of former MP Musallam Al Barrak, who is accused of offending the Emir during a public rally last week.

Kuwaiti courts have increasingly convicted and jailed opponents to the ruling family who publish Twitter comments that allegedly insult the Emir, who has pardoned a few of them. Many more are on trial facing similar charges.

Criticising the emir is illegal under the law and carries a jail term of up to five years.

Oil-rich Kuwait has been rocked by ongoing political disputes since mid-2006 that have stalled development despite abundant budget surpluses.

Related:

Stories

Three Kuwaiti ex-MPs' jail terms for insulting Emir reinstated

Kuwaiti newspapers suspended again over videotape scandal

Kuwaiti court upholds jail sentence for insulting emir

Kuwait slammed over Twitter ruling

Kuwait releases seven convicted of insulting Emir

Kuwait orders blackout in court case over 'plot' tape

Kuwait MP confesses to being behind controversial videotape

Galleries
Kuwaiti opposition demands end of corruption

Kuwaiti opposition demands end of corruption

Companies

Twitter Incorporation

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking