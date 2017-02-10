Lagging corporate governance holds back GCC firms, says S&P

Ratings agency says there has been a 'lack of progress' in strengthening management and governance practice since 2012

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 10 February 2017 1:47 AM

Lagging corporate governance continues to hold back companies in the Gulf from unlocking capital markets and cutting the cost of raising debt, according to S&P Global Ratings.

In a new report, the ratings agency said there had been a "lack of progress" in strengthening management and governance practice since 2012.

S&P Global Ratings analyst Tommy Trask said: "Our management and governance (M&G) scores, which are among the factors we use

to determine our credit ratings, suggest that governance standards among companies we rate in GCC countries still lag those of corporations globally."

He said just two companies (or 6 percent) of the 33 rated in the region have strong management and governance scores, compared to 9 percent for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as a whole.

Trask added that while M&G scores normally correlate with ratings level, they are well below in the GCC region, indicating that they are lagging behind global peers.

S&P said it believes the main corporate governance weaknesses of Gulf companies are a lack of independence of the board, insufficient oversight and scrutiny of key enterprise risks, and weak transparency and disclosure practices.

"While corporate governance is a key focus area of many GCC corporations, we don't expect change to take place overnight," said Trask.

"Past experience shows that effective governance practices take time to take root in a given jurisdiction and will necessitate a cultural change in the way companies do business."

Related:

Stories

GCC's financial assets forecast to fall to $2.1trn by end-2017

Abu Dhabi set to slow down spending cuts in 2017, says Fitch

GCC banks forecast to remain resilient amid economic slowdown

GCC states said to drive debt issuance market in 2017

Companies

Standard & Poor's

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi Binladin said to get $2.7bn extension for Makkah mosque

Claimants request more time in Deloitte Middle East legal case

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking