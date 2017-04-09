Landmark Group founders inducted into retail hall of fame

Micky and Renuka Jagtiani honoured at 2017 World Retail Congress

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 9 April 2017 4:58 PM
Landmark Group Chairman Micky Jagtiani

The founders of Landmark Group, a Dubai-based multinational conglomerate, have been inducted into the Retail Hall of Fame during the recent 2017 World Retail Congress at Madinat Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai.

Chairman Micky Jagtiani and vice chairperson Renuka Jagtiani were given the award during a private ceremony the the global event.

Micky Jagtiani founded the Landmark Group in 1973 with a single store in Bahrain and has successfully grown it into one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates in the region. A constant innovator, he has created and conceptualised over 27 diverse brands, several of which are market leaders today.

The group has over 2,400 outlets across 30 million square feet, catering to a loyal customer base of over 30 million people across the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent.


Landmark Group vice chairperson Renuka Jagtiani

Renuka Jagtiani has been closely involved with the group’s business endeavours for over two decades and was instrumental in creating the high-street fashion brand Splash in 1993. During this time, she has guided the group's corporate strategy, built its fashion and hospitality business from the ground up, led its expansion into new countries and launched its e-commerce platform.

Over the past four decades, the Landmark Group has established itself as a diversified international retail and hospitality conglomerate.

“Retail for me has always been more than a business, it is a way to life and it is about people who have helped me get here," said Micky Jagtiani.

"The GCC has been my home for over 55 years; during this time I have seen it become a global powerhouse, thanks to the vision and passion of the region's leadership.”

Renuka Jagtiani added: “As Landmark, our focus is value, we value those whose lives we touch. The customer is at the heart of our business, and we change and evolve with them."

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

