Largest image ever taken is from Dubai – 57.7 billion pixels

World's biggest image, made up of 1,825 individual frames stitched together
Bentley just revealed a huge 57.7 billion pixel image of the Dubai skyline.
It's the world's biggest image, made up of 1,825 individual frames stitched together.
Bentley suspended a camera 264 metres up the Cayan Tower – one of Dubai’s tallest buildings. The camera used was originally developed by NASA, to see stars light-years away.
The supercam had to withstand 40-degree heat and 25-kilometre winds. It image took 48-hours to create, and over 18 hours just to download the images from the camera.
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
we are already looking to open another office elsewhere where the current VAT system is in place with full transparency and a tried and tested system,... moreWednesday, 19 April 2017 9:04 AM - moving out
again this is only the tip of the ice berg.
many more companies are suffering. and many more will close down. (a lot are unannounced - 're-strategise... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
we are already looking to open another office elsewhere where the current VAT system is in place with full transparency and a tried and tested system,... moreWednesday, 19 April 2017 9:04 AM - moving out
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules