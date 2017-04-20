Largest image ever taken is from Dubai – 57.7 billion pixels

World's biggest image, made up of 1,825 individual frames stitched together

By Thomas Shambler
  • Thursday, 20 April 2017 10:32 AM
Bentley just revealed a huge 57.7 billion pixel image of the Dubai skyline.

It's the world's biggest image, made up of 1,825 individual frames stitched together.

Bentley suspended a camera 264 metres up the Cayan Tower – one of Dubai’s tallest buildings. The camera used was originally developed by NASA, to see stars light-years away.

The supercam had to withstand 40-degree heat and 25-kilometre winds. It image took 48-hours to create, and over 18 hours just to download the images from the camera.

