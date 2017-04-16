Last-minute getaways for the long Isra'a Wal Miraj weekend

With a public holiday announced for April 23 to commemorate Isra'a Wal Miraj, there is a mere week left to book a hotel and escape the city over the long weekend. From staycations to destinations a short flight from the UAE, there are options aplenty to leave behind the hustle and bustle and indulge in a three-day break.

Pack a bag and load the car to the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. The Waldorf name itself stands for luxury and sophistication and the property in Ras Al Khaimah does not disappoint in the opulence department. With an adult-only pool boasting bali beds for ultimate relaxation, a lavish spa for rejuvenation time and excellent dining choices for gourmets, the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah caters to staycationers with high expectations.

Enjoy views of the Indian Ocean at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Located on the Gulf of Oman, Fujairah is the ultimate destination for underwater explorations within the UAE. A playground for snorkelers and divers alike, Fujairah offers clear views and a plethora of marine flora and fauna to discover. We recommend to book a stay at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, a firm favourite amongst expats and locals alike, featuring it’s own dive center.

Book a flight to Oman and explore beyond at The Chedi – Muscat. Stay at The Chedi Muscat and soak in the truly serene atmosphere this hotel has to offer. Located in the capital of our friendly neighbour Oman, a mere 1-hour flight from Dubai International Airport, The Chedi is the perfect option when blissful tranquility is what you are looking for. The award-winning hotel is not only an architectural treat for the eye, it also boasts three outdoor pools and a gym, in case you ever get tired of simply soaking up the sun. Flights to Muscat are available with multiple airlines.

Escape to the Movenpick Resort Petra in Jordan. Switch concrete for stone and take in magnificent views of the historic Jordanian city at the Movenpick Resort Petra, located directly at the entrance to one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Be mesmerised by the hotel’s oriental flair and the archaeological city it pays homage to, as you book flights to Amman, take a four-hour road trip to Petra and spend the long weekend enjoying the stunning site of one of the seven world wonders.