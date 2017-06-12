LAU grants doctoral degree to Joseph Ghossoub

Businessman is honoured for his contributions to media and real estate sector

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 12 June 2017 1:42 PM

Lebanese American University (LAU) has granted an honorary doctoral degree to Joseph Ghossoub for his contributions to the media and real estate sector in the Middle East.

Granting him a PhD degree in Humanities comes as part of the university’s drive to honor key personalities who have played important roles in supporting economic and media industries, and establishing pillars of sustainable growth.

Currently, Ghossoub presides over G&Co Real Estate Development, which has a $2 billion project portfolio across the GCC and Lebanon.

He has led for more than 21 years MENACOM Holding, one of the biggest communications group in the Arab world, and has earned the highest honorary decorations such as “the Knight of the Order of Cedar” and “the Pontifical Order of Knighthood”.

Ghossoub was appointed on the board of Dubai Media Corporation, starting 2007, and remained world president of the International Advertising Association until 2008.

He also established the Emirati-Lebanese Friendship Association and presided over the Lebanese Business Council in Dubai. He is also member of board of the American University of Dubai and the Arab Forum for Environment and Growth.

