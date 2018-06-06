Iftar to remember: Scalini, Four Seasons Resort

This Italian eatery is sure to find favour with your clients

If you read this while there are still a few days left before the end of Ramadan and fancy an iftar, Scalini at the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Resort is one not to miss.

On offer is nourishing Italian cuisine but one that celebrates the restaurant’s repertoire for diverse heritage all the way from London to Italy.

The experience is a sensorial adventure; guests share dates, freshly baked bread, olives and fresh tomato concasséin in small plates.

Antipasti that we most certainly recommend are the Burrata con Datterini (with cherry tomatoes) and the Carpaccio alla Ruccola o All’essenza di Tartufo. It’s a moutful, not just to pronounce, but the thinly sliced layers of raw beef topped with mustard and ruccola are sure to leave you with cravings for days.

The tartufo nero (ribbons of pasta with veal ragu and truffle) on the list of pasta are sure to hit the spot, although there’s plenty more to douse any hunger pangs on, including: Melanzane alla Parmigiana (oven baked aubergine with tomato, mozzarella and basil), and the Penette all’Arabbiata (penne with tomatoes, garlic and chili). If you’re in the mood for seafood, there are substantial portions of mediterranean seabass and prawns for enthusiasts to try.

To end the night, make sure to give Scalini’s signature Tiramisu a try. It’s unlike any other you’ll have in Dubai.