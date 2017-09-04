Diff365 presents Sundance smash hit Patti Cake$

Sizzling with energy and good vibes, Patti Cake$ is labelled as one of the best movies of the year

DIFF365@VOX presents audiences with Geremy Jasper’s hugely acclaimed feature film Patti Cake$ for the month of September.

The rag-to-riches story has been heralded by critics as “an instant classic!” and listed as “one of the best films of the year.”

The crowd pleasing hit, which earned standing ovations when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, promises to take UAE audiences by storm when it lights up DIFF365 screens at VOX Cinemas (powered by du), Mall of the Emirates from September 7 until September 20.

In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper Patricia “Killa P” Dombrowski finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making in Patti Cake$, from celebrated commercial and music video director Geremy Jasper.

Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, Patti Cake$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humour, raw energy and some unforgettable beats.

“Killa P’ is played by Australian newcomer Danielle Macdonald who is irresistible, joyous and inspiring in the lead role, delivering an outstanding performance that has led to her being cast opposite Jennifer Anniston in the upcoming film Dumplin’.

First-time feature director Geremy Jasper unleashes a film as full of infectious energy, enthusiasm and music as its protagonist, daring us not to fall in love with a force of nature like Patti Cake$.

The Dubai International Film Festival returns this year from 6 – 13 December. Students, media and industry professional planning to attend the DIFF this year are urged to register early at www.diff.ae, DIFF’s early bird packages are available until 1st October, 2017.