Actor, comedian Chris Rock to perform in Dubai

Award winning comedian, actor and producer Chris Rock will perform in Dubai on January 5 and 6 as part of his worldwide Total Blackout Tour, the first he has had in over 9 years.

Rock has enjoyed a career in film and television for more than three decades

The tour, which started in the US where it sold out and received positive reviews, will span across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

The Dubai show, presented by du Live! and Flash Entertainment, will take place in The Dubai World Trade Centre.

An exclusive ticket pre-sale for du customers will open on September 11 and close on September 13, when tickets for the general public go on sale at www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

Ticket prices start at $107 (AED395) and go up to $325 (AED1,195).

Official travel agent partner Nirvana Travel & Tourism is offering hotel packages for the show.

Critically acclaimed comedian Rock has enjoyed a career in film and television for more than three decades. Some of his works in comedy include feature film Top Five, which he wrote and directed, as well as films Head of State and I Think I Love My Wife.

His television work includes serving as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris, and as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author.