Jackson Pollock-inspired workshop in Dubai

The free workshop will teach participants the famous painter's drip painting style
By Lubna Hamdan
Tue 19 Sep 2017 12:20 PM

Dubai-based social enterprise Ajala Project is offering the public a chance to learn the painting techniques of one of America’s most celebrated painters, Jackson Pollock, in a free-of-charge workshop taking place Wednesday September 20 in Dubai Design District.

Guests can pick up a paintbrush, spoon or cup and learn the unique style of drip painting made famous by Pollock, who is considered a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement.

Workshop participants will be able to create their own abstract community masterpiece in open source community space BYND72 located in building 6, starting from 7pm until 10pm.

They are recommended to bring an apron or clothes they don’t mind getting paint on.

Those interested can RSVP at Narmeen@theajalaproject.com.

