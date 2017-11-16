Jennifer Lopez wows at Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner

Global music icon Jennifer Lopez put on an intimate performance for 3,500 VIPs at the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner 2017, hosted by Dubai Airports, Emirates, and Dubai Duty Free.

Famed for her spectacular international shows, Latino flare and endless hit singles over almost two decades, JLo wowed the guests attending the exclusive event. Opening the show with her classic hit ‘Get Right’, and performed her new single ‘Amor Amor Amor’ live for the very first time.

JLo tops an already spectacular list of star-studded performances to have made history at the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner as the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Katy Perry have all entertained guests in previous years at the bi-annual event.