Fifth Harmony to perform in Abu Dhabi

All-girl band is known for singles such as 'Work From Home' and 'Boss'
Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony.
By Lubna Hamdan
Mon 04 Dec 2017 09:39 AM

Pop music group Fifth Harmony will perform in Abu Dhabi on March 16 at the Du Forum in Yas Island.

The group’s 2015 album, Reflection, broke No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while their next album 7/27 featured the 5-time platinum certified single, Work From Home.

They won Favourite Group for two years running at the People’s Choice Awards, Favourite Music Group and Favorite Song at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and Best Pop Video at the MTV Video Music Award Moon Person. They also claimed the number one spot on iTunes in over 50 countries.

Some of Fifth Harmony’s best singles include Work From Home, Boss, Sledgehammer and Down.

Ticket prices start at AED250, and presale will open to Du customers today at 12pm and close on Wednesday December 6 at 11am. Tickets will be available on www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

The concert is presented by Flash Entertainment and Du Live, the entertainment arm of telecoms giant Du.

The event’s official partner is Nirvana Travel & Tourism, who is offering visitors hotel packages for the show starting at AED 655.

Kathy Perry is also set to play at the Du Arena as part of the New Year celebrations. Other events at the venue include Creamfields on December 8 and stand-up comedy by actor Chris Rock on January 5.

