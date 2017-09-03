Bentley reveals its new Continental GT

Bentley Motors has revealed its new Continental GT featuring a 6.0 litre, twin-turbocharged W12 TSI engine coupled - for the first time - with a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission.

British luxury brand shares details of its latest model, which boasts a top speed of 333km/h

The model, which can go from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, boasts a top speed of 333 km/h.

Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said the new Continental GT celebrates the brand’s heritage and takes the Bentley ownership experience to the next level.

One way in which it does so is through the brand’s Dynamic Ride System, which delivers better handling in all road conditions and results in a more comfortable ride for passengers.

The car’s exterior design is lightweight, but houses a rigid body, as the engine is placed further back to improve weight distribution.

On the interior, the four-seater Bentley has a detailed ‘diamond in diamond’ leather design with a choice of 15 colours across hides and carpets. It also has improved luggage capacity.

The new Continental GT showcases a driver-focused instrument panel with a Bentley Rotating Display that includes a 12.3” touchscreen.

The car will make its global debut at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show between 12 and 24 September, 2017.