Dubai firm plans to build superyacht marina in France

International marina operator and developer IGY Marinas and P&O Marinas, a subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World, has announced plans for superyacht marina project in Sète, France with construction to start at the end of the year.



Once open, it will offer 12 dedicated superyacht berths for the world’s largest vessels of up to 328 feet (100 metres) with a maximum draft of 23 feet (7 metres).



Other features include electrical facilities, fuel service arrangements, high level security and Wi-Fi.



The site of the marina will be in the heart of Sète, which is known as the “Little Venice” of France and is located near Montpellier, the Côte d'Azur, and the Balearic Islands.



Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, said: “We have been actively pursuing numerous marina opportunities in the Mediterranean as part of our strategic plan to enhance our global network of berthing options for the superyacht market and expand our Anchor Club strategic platform.



"As the world’s largest superyacht market, Europe already hosts many of our customers and we are looking forward to being able to offer IGY’s unique platform on a truly global basis. We are excited to begin our first phase of this expansion in the south of France.”



Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, added: “By partnering with IGY Marinas we will also be able to combine the skills of both companies to ensure this project features the very best services for owners and operators of superyachts, creating a lifestyle destination for yachting enthusiasts, residents and tourists.”