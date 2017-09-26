Samsung and Apple deals on offer at GITEX Shopper

August and September this year marked the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone 8 series, and now the smartphones are stealing the limelight at GITEX Shopper 2017.
Along with countless of other smartphones, Samsung and Apple are definitely among the most wanted brands. Electronic retailers, JUMBO, Sharaf DG, EMax, Jacky's and Axiom, all have a range of offers for these brands.
Here's a breakdown of what you can expect at GITEX Shopper 2017:
Emax:
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,299 + free gifts
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,599 + free gifts
Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) - AED 2,599 + free gifts
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) - AED 3,099 + free gifts
Jacky's:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 (64GB) - AED 3,399
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,799 + free gifts (Yashica wireless power bank + backpack + selfie stick +car charger + 128GB memory card) + AED 300 gift voucher
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,799 + free gifts (Yashica wireless power bank + backpack + selfie stick +car charger + 128GB memory card) + AED 300 gift voucher
Apple iPhone 7 in black (128GB) - AED 2,999
Apple iPhone 7 Plus in red (128GB) - AED 3,499
Apple iPhone 8 - spend AED 499 with the chance to win a trip to Switzerland and an iPhone 8
Sharaf DG:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 - AED 3,399
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,299 + MacAfee Internet Security + one theme park voucher
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,2599 + MacAfee Internet Security + one theme park voucher
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - AED 1,999
Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) - AED 2,849
Apple iPhone 8 (256GB) - AED 3,479
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) - AED 3,249
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) - AED 3,879
JUMBO:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 (64GB) - AED 3,399
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,799
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 3,099
Axiom:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 - AED 3,399
Samsung Galaxy S8 - AED 2,399 + Samsung DEX + AnyMode Cover
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus - AED 2,649 + Samsung DEX + AnyMode Cover + Wild Craft Backpack
Apple iPhone 7 in red (128GB) - AED 2,699
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) - AED 3,099
Samsung stand:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 - AED 3,399
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,499 + free gifts
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,799 + free gifts
