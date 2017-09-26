Samsung and Apple deals on offer at GITEX Shopper

Along with countless of other smartphones, Samsung and Apple are definitely among the most wanted brands.

GITEX Shopper is on until 30 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre

August and September this year marked the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone 8 series, and now the smartphones are stealing the limelight at GITEX Shopper 2017.

Along with countless of other smartphones, Samsung and Apple are definitely among the most wanted brands. Electronic retailers, JUMBO, Sharaf DG, EMax, Jacky's and Axiom, all have a range of offers for these brands.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect at GITEX Shopper 2017:

Emax:

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,299 + free gifts

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,599 + free gifts

Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) - AED 2,599 + free gifts

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) - AED 3,099 + free gifts

Jacky's:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (64GB) - AED 3,399

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,799 + free gifts (Yashica wireless power bank + backpack + selfie stick +car charger + 128GB memory card) + AED 300 gift voucher

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,799 + free gifts (Yashica wireless power bank + backpack + selfie stick +car charger + 128GB memory card) + AED 300 gift voucher

Apple iPhone 7 in black (128GB) - AED 2,999

Apple iPhone 7 Plus in red (128GB) - AED 3,499

Apple iPhone 8 - spend AED 499 with the chance to win a trip to Switzerland and an iPhone 8

Sharaf DG:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 - AED 3,399

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,299 + MacAfee Internet Security + one theme park voucher

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,2599 + MacAfee Internet Security + one theme park voucher

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) - AED 1,999

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) - AED 2,849

Apple iPhone 8 (256GB) - AED 3,479

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) - AED 3,249

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) - AED 3,879

JUMBO:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (64GB) - AED 3,399

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,799

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 3,099

Axiom:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 - AED 3,399

Samsung Galaxy S8 - AED 2,399 + Samsung DEX + AnyMode Cover

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus - AED 2,649 + Samsung DEX + AnyMode Cover + Wild Craft Backpack

Apple iPhone 7 in red (128GB) - AED 2,699

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) - AED 3,099

Samsung stand:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 - AED 3,399

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - AED 2,499 + free gifts

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB) - AED 2,799 + free gifts