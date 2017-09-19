Sip on the world's most expensive coffee in Dubai

15 grams of the Esmeralda Geisha Canas Verdes roasted coffee will be sold for $68 (AED250)
By Lubna Hamdan
Tue 19 Sep 2017 08:57 AM

Coffee aficionados will get to try the world’s most expensive coffee in a one-off event in Dubai on September 30.

‘The 601 Experience’ by Seven Fortunes Coffee Roasters in Al Quoz will serve the Esmeralda Geisha Cañas Verdes coffee, sold at a record breaking price of approximately $1,325 (AED4,867) per kilogram in the Best of Panama Specialty Coffee auction. There is reportedly only 45.5 kilograms of the coffee in the world.

Karim Hassan, founder of Seven Fortunes Coffee Roasters, said the UAE market is “hungry” for coffee.

“…I’m proud to be the one to bring this record-breaking experience to Dubai. Who knows what the future will bring, but today this coffee is the highest scoring and best tasting coffee among the Global Specialty Coffee Grading System. This is not an opinionated taste, but a proven fact,” he said.

Tickets for the experience are priced at $68 (AED250), including a 15 grams coffee sample, or $150 (AED550) including a 15 grams sample to brew at Seven Fortunes as well as 50 grams in beans. Both tickets allow for a plus one entry at no additional charge.

Seven Fortunes Coffee Roasters imports beans from as far as Colombia, Nicaragua, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Guatemala and sells them to popular cafés, restaurants and boutique hotels in Dubai. It also produces them in smaller bags for retail.

