Dubai start-up aims to boost bookings for Gulf restaurants

Eat allows TripAdvisor, Time Out Dubai users to make reservations at hundreds of partner restaurants

A Dubai-based start-up says it is on a mission to help restaurants increase their revenue by allowing TripAdvisor and Time Out Dubai web users to make instantly confirmed bookings.

Visitors to either website are now able to make reservations at hundreds of partner restaurants through the integration of Eat’s real-time table booking technology.

Founded by Nezar Kadhem, Eat said the partnerships allow restaurants to turn the huge web traffic of both TripAdvisor and Time Out Dubai into confirmed reservations. TripAdvisor currently attracts 415 million monthly visitors.

With these partnerships, web users seeking out restaurants on TripAdvisor and Time Out Dubai will now see ‘Book a table’ buttons on the profiles of the restaurants.

When they click, a booking widget is loaded that returns real time table availability, allowing the diner to place a reservation. The reservation is then confirmed by SMS and email.

Partnerships are currently live with almost 1,000 restaurants in Bahrain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a statement said.

Kadhem said: "Once restaurants plug into our network, they gain rich access to the largest pool of diners in the Middle East.”