Dates revealed for the 2018 Dubai Food Festival

Highlights of the 2018 edition will include Dubai Restaurant Week, Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems, and Taste of Dubai
By Staff writer
Wed 13 Dec 2017 01:38 PM

Dubai on Wednesday announced the 2018 dates for the city's annual food festival.

Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will return from February 22 to March 10, reported state news agency WAM.

The event is organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

WAM said the 5th edition of DFF will bring together the best of Dubai’s gastronomy offerings and will highlight the range of cuisines available throughout the city, from the most elite dining experiences to hidden eateries off the beaten track.

