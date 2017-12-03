Elie Saab to expand in US, Europe

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab is expanding his brand by launching an independent e-commerce platform and opening more stores in the US and Europe, which he claims are his strongest markets.

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab is expanding his brand by launching an independent e-commerce platform and opening more stores in the US and Europe, which he claims are his strongest markets.

Saab opened his first store in the states in New York in March, but plans to open five more in the West Coast in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, he told Arabian Business in a recent interview.

The designer is in the process of opening a three-storey shop in Geneva as well as a seasonal store in French Alps ski resort Courchevel.

In the last two years, he opened a 1,000 sq m store in Mayfair, London and a second store in Paris and Dubai. His brand is also present in Beirut, where he is partially based.

Today, it is sold in over 150 wholesale points worldwide, including department stores Harvey Nichols and Boutique 1 and e-commerce platforms Net-A-Porter and Ounass.

Interview: Elie Saab, king of the red carpet The Lebanese designer started making dresses aged nine, opened his first atelier at 17, in the midst of civil war, and from there went on to dress the world's most prominent women. Today, at 53 years old, he runs an international, multi-million dollar firm

His own online store will likely combine ready-to-wear, bridal and couture gowns, though he refused to share further details of the project, including its date of launch.

However, the site will include Saab’s accessories and perfumes, such as the eyewear collection he launched at the beginning of the year, as well as his scent Girl of Now, which is distributed in over 14,000 points of sale so far.

The scent is the designer’s attempt to make his brand more accessible to customers who otherwise would not be able to afford his luxury lines, which sell for thousands of US dollars depending on the design.

The perfume will allow every woman to be an Elie Saab woman for as little as $150, he said.

Saab starting making dresses aged 9 and opened his first atelier at 17. Since then, he has dressed some of the world’s most famous women including Queen Rania of Jordan, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep and Halle Barry.