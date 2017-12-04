First Dubai-based fashion label launches on Net-A-Porter

All Things Mochi, a Dubai-based fashion label known for its hand-embroidered creations, has debuted on global e-commerce giant Net-A-Porter alongside luxury brands such as Chloe, Gucci and Balmain.

The home-grown brand had previously collaborated with high-street firms such as Topshop on capsule collections. It also participated in shows at London, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

The brand’s Resort 2018 line, the Hungary Collection, is now available on the platform.

It was inspired by the European country’s Kalocsa needlework, an embroidery technique that dates back to the 19th century, with designs including floaty silhouettes, floral prints and Mochi’s signature stitching.

“We are very proud to have our brand stand alongside such a diverse and international collection of renowned designers,” Mochi founder Ayah Tabari told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“Being a part of Net-A-Porter is a milestone for any brand and it has been a goal of mine since I established Mochi. It is an honour to be the first Dubai-based fashion label represented on [the platform] and to be able to highlight this fashion forward city on such an esteemed global platform,” she said.

Tabari, who is originally Palestinian but was raised between Amman, Riyadh and London, draws inspiration from different cultures using their traditional methods of embroidery to create contemporary designs.

She claims to support stitching communities across the world by providing women with job opportunities in hopes of contributing to their standard of living.

The Yoox Net-A-Porter Group signed a joint venture with Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar to bring the platform to the region by 2019, where it will open its own distribution centre in Dubai and offer same-day delivery. Sales, marketing and customer care offices will also open in the city.