Top 6 travel destinations that are inspired by Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is not real, but many of the beautiful locations where the series is filmed are. Travel by dragon is still not an option, though.

With such an impressive mix of medieval cities and stunning islands, it should come as no surprise that a GOT themed tour would make for a fun-filled vacation. Here’s the ultimate Game of Thrones travel guide from Rehlat, Middle East’s fastest growing online travel company to help inspire your next trip.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

King’s Landing in real is Dubrovnik, a Croatian city nested on the shore of the Adriatic Sea. Dubrovnik's stone walls, dramatic cliffs, and amazing views make it the perfect seat for the king(s) of Westeros.

Get There: Direct flights available on Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, and many more airlines

Have a King’s Stay at these Dubrovnik Hotels: Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, Neptun, Hotel Dubrovnik Palace, Rixos Libertas Dubrovnik

Essaouira, Morocco

This historic bastion in Essaouira, Morocco, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This also plays the part of Astapor, the slave-trading city where Daenerys freed the Unsullied, including everyone’s favorite: Grey Worm.

Flights to Morocco: Direct flights available on Air France, Turkish Airlines, Royal Air Maroc

Book Stay at these Essaouira Hotels: Riad Al Madina Essaouira Hotel, Beau Rivage, Darzayna

Mdina, Malta

King’s Landing - the royal capital of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms was created with the many picturesque locations of Malta in backdrop. The first being Mdina, the old capital of Malta. It is a historic city with imprints of Norman fortifications and moats everywhere, making it a perfect fit.

Get There: Direct or connecting flights available on Swiss, Lufthansa, Air France, Air Serbia

Book Stay at these Malta Hotels: Dolmen Resort, GrandHotel, The Xara Palace, Point de Vue

Vatnajökull National Park, Reykjavík, Iceland

Svínafellsjökull glacier in Iceland‘s Vatnajökull National Park and the places around are where the scenes set in The Frostfangs and at the Fist of the First, Men were shot. The national park has an interesting combination of glaciers and volcanoes.

Get There: Direct or connecting flights available on British Airways, Icelandair, KLM,

Book Stay at: Cabin, Smari, Arctic Comfort, 22 Hill Hotel

The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland

The Dark Hedges is a popular tree tunnel near Armoy in Northern Ireland. With an existence of over 200 years, the stretch of beech trees still stand tall today creating an historic aura around. The place is known for being a tad creepy with several stories of hauntings going around. So obviously, it was a natural choice for shots in this dark series.

Get There: Direct or connecting flights available on British Airways, KLM, FlyBE

Book Stay at Northern Ireland Hotels: Hastings, Mespil, Maldron, The Manor Hotel

Osuna, Seville, Spain

The Plaza de Toros is an old bullring and national monument in southern Spain. The place was curated into a gladiator arena the fifth season of Game of Thrones.

Get There: Direct or connecting flights available on Lufthansa, Royal Jordanian, Emirates, Iberia

Book Stay at: TRH Alcora, Patio de la Cartuja, Hesperia

