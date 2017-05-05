LinkedIn's UAE members named world's most connected

New figures released by LinkedIn show that UAE-based users have an average of 211 connections

  Friday, 5 May 2017
Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Emerging Markets, Middle East and North Africa.

UAE members of LinkedIn, the online professional network, have been ranked the most connected in the world with an average of more than 200 per individual.

New figures released by LinkedIn showed that UAE-based users have an average of 211 connections. They also revealed that the network has hit the 500 million members milestone globally and 22 million members in the MENA region.

Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Emerging Markets, Middle East and North Africa, said: “We encourage all members to connect with relevant professionals to increase their industry networks.

"It is great to see the UAE ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to recognising the value of a strong online professional network. A large majority of the UAE’s workforce has come from abroad - LinkedIn makes it easy for professionals seeking to connect with each other around the world, and to keep up to date with relevant companies and industry topics, wherever the market.

"We are excited to have reached the 500 million milestone globally, and look forward to seeing how our breadth of talented members will help us to achieve our goal of creating an economic opportunity for every member in the workforce,” Matar added.

With over 3 million members in the UAE, LinkedIn opened its first office in the MENA region in 2012 in Dubai which serves as a regional headquarters to members and customers.

