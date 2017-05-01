Louvre says 10 new MENA hotels to open this year

New properties will take its total keys in Middle East and North Africa to more than 11,000

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 1 May 2017 4:42 PM

Louvre Hotels has announced plans to open 10 new hotels in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by the end of 2017, adding 1,600 keys to its current room inventory.

The new properties will take its total regional keys to more than 11,000 and follows a productive 2016 when Louvre launched 12 properties in key markets including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia and Lebanon.

In a statement, the company said it expects to open no less than 10 hotels per year leading up to 2020 and beyond. 

Louvre Hotels has a collection of six brands including Première Classe, Campanile, Kyriad, Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip.

In 2017, the 10 new hotels will range from upscale five star to midscale three stars across Sharjah, Oman, Tunisia, Qatar, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.

Amine E Moukarzel, president, Louvre Hotels Group MENA, said: "Our commitment to actively expanding our footprint in the Middle East and North Africa region underscores the importance we believe the region holds in our future growth as one of the leading hospitality brands.

"The region holds tremendous potential for increased business and leisure-related travel and tourism prospects from around the globe. Therefore, we see the region as one of our strongest growth markets that will continue to play a significant role in our expansion plans in the years to come,” he said.

Earlier this year, Louvre Hotels Group also cemented its position in the Asian hospitality sector by becoming the leading hotel group in India with over 90 hotels under its stewardship.

