Luxury Dubai hotel says phase 1 of $19m revamp completed

The luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai has announced the completion of phase one iof its AED70 million ($19 million) renovation programme which has been undertaken across its public areas including the Lobby Lounge and Dunes Café.

The renovation programme has included an extension of the hotel’s Lobby Lounge while Dunes Café has been designed as a more private dining space, a statement said.

A ‘wave’ chandelier designed by bespoke chandelier designers, Lasvit, now hangs in the entrance of the hotel weighing the equivalent of more than 700 bags of sugar.

The renovation project, which began last June, will now move on to phase two which includes the renovation of 302 rooms and suites to be completed in 2018.

International interior designers, Hirsch Bedner Associates, have been hired to carry out the project.

Gerhard Hecker, general manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, said: "It is our mission to ensure we create truly memorable and elevated experiences for our guests. I am delighted to finally reveal our newly renovated public spaces and am confident this will further enhance our guests’ experience."