Sheikh Mohammed, King Farouk watches to hit Christie's auction block

Approximately $2 billion worth of sales were recorded in the Middle East in 2017
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 22 Mar 2018 10:31 AM

Rare watches commissioned by Dubai’s His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and former Egyptian ruler King Farouk are among the items that will hit the auction block at Christie’s upcoming auction in Dubai.

At the Friday watch auction, the specially-commissioned Rolex watch featuring Sheikh Mohammed’s name will make its debut.

The watch – a Rolex GMT-Master – was serviced by Rolex Geneva in 2017 and is presented in a Rolex box embossed with the crest of the UAE.

The timepiece commissioned by Sheikh Mohammed also includes an “artistic representation” of the watch in the form of a digital drawing applied on aluminium and signed by the artist.

“The present reference 1675 with the name of HH Sheikh Mohammed in red is an exceedingly rare example of a Rolex GMT-Master model and given that it has never previously been offered to the market,” said Christie’s watch specialist Remy Julia. “We anticipate strong interest in this timepiece from collectors in the UAE and around the world.”

Also available will be a rare, 18-carat gold Patek Phillipe 1518 commissioned by a then-25 year old King Farouk of Egypt in 1945.

The watch – which is engraved with a crowned “F” on the reverse – is one of only 281 examples ever crafted. The “F” is topped by a star and half-moon, which featured on the Egyptian flag at the time of King Farouk’s reign.

“The incredible provenance from the region adds another 25 per cent to the value,” Julia said. “‘This watch ticks all the boxes necessary to be labelled a superwatch.

It’s a Patek, it’s vintage and it’s incredibly rare,” Remy added. “It has also been seen before at auction so everyone knows it exists, and therefore wants it.”

On Thursday, Christie’s will also be holding a modern and contemporary art auction featuring artwork from several prominent Middle Eastern artists.

“The demand for quality modern art from the Middle East has made it increasingly scarce, and Christie’s will continue to focus on finding and delivering these works to collections in both our Dubai and London sales,” said Michael Jeha, managing director of Christie’s Middle East.

“In 2018 and beyond, we would like to see a commensurate increase in the quality of contemporary works coming to auction so that the market for these becomes more varied and sustainable both regionally and internationally during the next decade,” he added.

In 2017, Christie’s auction sales increased 26 percent to $6.6 billion, of which $2 billion came from the Middle East. According to Christie’s, 38 percent of purchasers in the region were new to Christie’s.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Only Watch auction coming to UAE for the first time

Only Watch auction coming to UAE for the first time

08 Oct 2017
Luxury Living
Dubai's finest cigar lounges

Dubai's finest cigar lounges

14 Sep 2017
Luxury Living
Father’s Day gift guide

Father’s Day gift guide

08 Jun 2017
Lifestyle
UAE shoppers have weak brand loyalty due to lack of reward programmes

UAE shoppers have weak brand loyalty due to lack of reward programmes

11 Apr 2017
Retail
Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Dubai

Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Dubai

13 Feb 2017
Real Estate
Gold hits 3-month peak on heightened political risk

Gold hits 3-month peak on heightened political risk

08 Feb 2017
Markets
Chopard reveals Christmas gift selection

Chopard reveals Christmas gift selection

10 Nov 2016
Fashion
UAE's Gulf Craft says to enter world's megayacht market

UAE's Gulf Craft says to enter world's megayacht market

29 Sep 2016
Luxury Living
Luxury retailer Rolex re-opens Mall of Emirates boutique

Luxury retailer Rolex re-opens Mall of Emirates boutique

08 Sep 2016
Luxury Living
Recruitment firm targets UAE, inks deal to provide VIP butlers

Recruitment firm targets UAE, inks deal to provide VIP butlers

27 Jun 2016
Luxury Living