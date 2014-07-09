M&S Saudi franchise holder in capital boost to fund growth

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair said it would convert reserves and retained earnings to new shares

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 11:26 AM

Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair proposed doubling its capital through a one-for-one bonus issue, the firm said on Wednesday.

Alhokair, which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, said it would convert reserves and retained earnings to new shares for the capital boost, which is designed to support the growth of the company.

Capital will be hiked to SAR2.1 billion ($560 million) from SAR1.05 billion, subject to shareholder approval, it said in a bourse filing.

In June, the retailer said it had completed a SAR500 million, five-year sukuk issue, its first issue of an Islamic bond.

Companies

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair and Company

