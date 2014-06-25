M&S Saudi franchise owner in $133m debut sukuk issue

Retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co also is the partner in the kingdom for brands such as Zara, Topman, mango and Clarks

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 12:08 PM

Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co has completed a SAR500m ($133m), five-year sukuk issue, its first issue of an Islamic bond, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Alhokair, which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, did not give the pricing of the sukuk, which was sold in a private placement to investors in Saudi Arabia.

In late May, the company said it was also close to signing an agreement with a group of banks for a loan worth 1 billion riyals to repay existing loans and finance expansion.

Samba Financial Group's investment banking arm arranged the sukuk sale.

