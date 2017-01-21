Major challenges remain to Gulf's move away from oil, says S&P

Ratings agency says sovereign creditworthiness in the Gulf has continued to deteriorate, weighed by Saudi Arabia

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:11 AM

Overall sovereign creditworthiness in the Gulf has continued to deteriorate, weighed by a weakening performance in Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, according to Standard & Poor's.

A new research note that covers a total of 13 sovereigns in the region including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Ras Al Khaimah, Saudi Arabia, and Sharjah, said the average rating has suffered due to rating downgrade on Saudi Arabia.

The ratings agency added that "significant challenges" remain to plans by GCC countries to diversify government revenues away from oil.

"We rate eight of the 13 MENA sovereigns in the 'BBB' rating category or above," said S&P Global Ratings sovereign credit analyst Trevor Cullinan. "The average MENA sovereign rating is closer to 'BBB' than 'BBB-', but has been trending downward. When weighted by GDP, the average moves closer to 'BBB+'."

This average, weighted by nominal GDP, has fallen more sharply than the unweighted average over the past 12 months mainly because the rating on the region's largest economy, Saudi Arabia has been lowered as the Gulf kingdom battles to protect its fiscal position against lower oil prices, he added.

Since July, S&P has also lowered its rating on Bahrain to 'BB-' from 'BB' while revising outlooks on Egypt and Lebanon to stable from negative, and outlooks on Oman and Sharjah to negative from stable.

Available data for 2016 shows a weakening trend in GCC economic activity, reflecting the impact of low oil prices and the resulting fiscal consolidation and reduced banking sector liquidity.

Cullinan said: "We expect average GCC GDP growth to slow to about 2 percent in 2016, compared with closer to 4 percent in 2015 and to remain around these relatively weak growth rates in 2017.

"Governments across the region implemented expenditure cuts and subsidy reforms that have weakened both corporate and household activity, while reduced hydrocarbon deposits in regional banking systems and government domestic borrowing have increased interbank rates and squeezed banking sector liquidity."

S&P said the long-term sustainability of GCC economic growth and the ability of their economies to absorb future increases in their working populations and diversify government revenues away from the hydrocarbons sector will rely on the prospects for growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector.

"In our view, significant challenges remain in this regard and meaningful diversification will not happen in the short term," its report said.

S&P Global Ratings publishes a MENA sovereign ratings outlook twice a year, with the next one to be published in July.

Related:

Stories

Tourism set to drive UAE's trade growth to 2030, says HSBC

Dubai well-positioned to reap the benefits of changing global trade patterns in 2017

Qatar's GDP growth set to rebound in 2017 on World Cup spending

$32bn projects said to drive Bahrain economic growth in 2017

Why the UAE economy is set to outperform the region

Galleries
In Pictures: Saudi Arabia ambitious attempt to move economy beyond oil

In Pictures: Saudi Arabia ambitious attempt to move economy beyond oil

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

Companies

Standard & Poor's

Also in Politics & Economics

Why MENA stock markets are likely to shine in 2017

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Also in Saudi Arabia

Terror suspects blow themselves up in Jeddah confrontation

Harnessing a solar future in the Gulf

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Oman has never found it easy to balance relations with Saudi...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking