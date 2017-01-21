Major challenges remain to Gulf's move away from oil, says S&P

Overall sovereign creditworthiness in the Gulf has continued to deteriorate, weighed by a weakening performance in Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, according to Standard & Poor's.

A new research note that covers a total of 13 sovereigns in the region including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Ras Al Khaimah, Saudi Arabia, and Sharjah, said the average rating has suffered due to rating downgrade on Saudi Arabia.

The ratings agency added that "significant challenges" remain to plans by GCC countries to diversify government revenues away from oil.

"We rate eight of the 13 MENA sovereigns in the 'BBB' rating category or above," said S&P Global Ratings sovereign credit analyst Trevor Cullinan. "The average MENA sovereign rating is closer to 'BBB' than 'BBB-', but has been trending downward. When weighted by GDP, the average moves closer to 'BBB+'."

This average, weighted by nominal GDP, has fallen more sharply than the unweighted average over the past 12 months mainly because the rating on the region's largest economy, Saudi Arabia has been lowered as the Gulf kingdom battles to protect its fiscal position against lower oil prices, he added.

Since July, S&P has also lowered its rating on Bahrain to 'BB-' from 'BB' while revising outlooks on Egypt and Lebanon to stable from negative, and outlooks on Oman and Sharjah to negative from stable.

Available data for 2016 shows a weakening trend in GCC economic activity, reflecting the impact of low oil prices and the resulting fiscal consolidation and reduced banking sector liquidity.

Cullinan said: "We expect average GCC GDP growth to slow to about 2 percent in 2016, compared with closer to 4 percent in 2015 and to remain around these relatively weak growth rates in 2017.

"Governments across the region implemented expenditure cuts and subsidy reforms that have weakened both corporate and household activity, while reduced hydrocarbon deposits in regional banking systems and government domestic borrowing have increased interbank rates and squeezed banking sector liquidity."

S&P said the long-term sustainability of GCC economic growth and the ability of their economies to absorb future increases in their working populations and diversify government revenues away from the hydrocarbons sector will rely on the prospects for growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector.

"In our view, significant challenges remain in this regard and meaningful diversification will not happen in the short term," its report said.

S&P Global Ratings publishes a MENA sovereign ratings outlook twice a year, with the next one to be published in July.