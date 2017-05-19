Majority of fans going to Qatar for World Cup will come from Saudi and India

"I think we will see something very different in this World Cup," says official with organising committee

By AFP
  • Friday, 19 May 2017 12:09 PM

Up to 1.3 million fans will visit Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, an official said Thursday, equivalent to half the Gulf country's population.

Nasser Al-Khater, a senior figure with the body organising Qatar's World Cup, also said that for the first time in tournament history many of the fans would come from outside Europe and South America.

"We believe we are going to have a huge influx [of fans], 1.3 million during the tournament," said Khater, speaking as Qatar unveiled its first fully refurbished World Cup venue, the Khalifa International Stadium.

"We are putting a ceiling cap of 1.3 million as an estimate."

"I think everybody when they think of a World Cup, they expect the majority of the fans are going to be coming from western Europe and South America.

"I think, first of all, football is changing, but I think also because of the geographical location of Qatar, I think we are going to see the majority of fans come from the region, mainly from Saudi Arabia.

"We are going to see a lot of fans coming from India, a lot of fans coming from Russia.

"I think we will see something very different in this World Cup."

About one million people visited Brazil for the last World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar will be held between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

Related:

Stories

Qatari official says FIFA ban was 'political'

Progress being made on workers' rights, says Qatar 2022 chief

Qatar World Cup labourers working 18-hour days: report

Qatar in talks to host FIFA Club World Cup tournament

Qatar seeks UK help to set up World Cup 2022 security unit

Also in Sport

Video: Hanging ten with Dubai's tight-knit surfing community

In pictures: Saudi Arabia men's handball team becomes the champion of Baku 2017

Also in Qatar

Qatar's air-conditioned World Cup stadium is ready

How much is Qatar spending for the World Cup?

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking