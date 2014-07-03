Makkah Grand Mosque extension creates space for 625,000

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
King Abdullah approves the opening of annex buildings in the first completed phase of the $20bn upgrade project
The first extension to the Grand Mosque in Makkah has been completed and will open to allow space for an extra 625,000 pilgrims, local media has reported.
The extension includes annex buildings that are part of the kingdom’s massive $20bn expansion and restoration of Islam’s holiest site.
A spokesman at the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques said King Abdullah’s approval to open the new areas would help reduce congestion among worshippers inside and outside the mosque.
Another 40,000 pilgrims each hour also would be able to be accommodated with the opening of the expanded “mataf” (circumambulation area around the House of God) on the ground floor and first floor.
About 2 million worshippers, including foreigners, are expected to visit the Grand Mosque for taraweeh prayers – those performed at night during Ramadan, which started on June 29.
The Grand Mosque upgrade project is expected to create room for 1.5m pilgrims at one time.
Islamic tourism is one of the largest economic sectors of the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, accounting for about 3 percent of gross domestic product.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules