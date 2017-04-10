Malaysia seizes big shipment of rhino horns from Qatar flight

Crate was imported from Mozambique via Doha on board a Qatar Airways flight

By AFP
  • Monday, 10 April 2017 1:47 PM
Malaysian Airports Customs Director Hamzah Sundang (C) displays seized Rhino horns during a press conference at the Customs Complex in Sepang. (MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Malaysian Airports Customs Director Hamzah Sundang (C) displays seized Rhino horns during a press conference at the Customs Complex in Sepang. (MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhinoceros horns imported from Mozambique, weighing 51.4 kg and worth 13.7 million ringgit ($3.1 million), a senior customs official said Monday.

Airport customs director Hamzah Sundang said officials acting on a tip-off discovered the horns in a wooden crate at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport cargo terminal last Friday.

The haul is the latest indication that Malaysia has become an Asian transit hub for the illicit ivory and rhino horn trade.

The crate, listed as containing art objects, was imported from Mozambique on board a Qatar Airways flight which transited in Doha before arriving in Malaysia, Hamzah said in a statement.

Hamzah said the destination was listed as being in the town of Nilai in Malaysia's southern state of Negri Sembilan but it was a false address.

Rhino horn has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years and is also carved into highly prized libation cups.

Under Malaysian law, it is an offence to import rhino horns without a licence.

In April last year Malaysia destroyed 9.5 tonnes of elephant ivory that it had seized over the years, in a move intended to deter smugglers who have long used the country as a trans-shipment point.

Malaysia has previously announced in parliament that 4,624 ivory tusks were confiscated between 2011 and 2014.

Ivory from African elephants is typically smuggled to Asia where it is carved into ornaments.

Hamzah also said 2.12 kg of ketamine worth 94.4 million ringgit was confiscated at the airport's budget terminal from a foreigner who arrived last Wednesday from Chennai in India.

"During an X-ray of the man's bag, we found white crystals which we believe was ketamine," he said.

Hamzah said the case was being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Related:

Stories

Customs foils attempt to smuggle $1m to the UAE

Dubai seizes more than 3m counterfeit goods in four raids

Somali pirates hijack cargo ship from Dubai

Greece seizes drugs suspected to be destined for Middle East

Abu Dhabi warns of social media messages that promote drugs

Saudi Arabia executes two drug traffickers

Also in Culture & Society

Community service for drivers caught drifting, racing in Abu Dhabi

Number of 'excellent' restaurants in Dubai more than doubles

Also in Qatar

Gulf airlines set to see 'much more challenging' 2017

Philippine president to sign $650m deals with Gulf nations

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful,...

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

16
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking