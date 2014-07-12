Mall of the World 'critical' to unlocking Dubai retail potential

New Cluttons report hails new mega-mall project; says 7m sq ft of new malls to enter market over next two years

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 12 July 2014 10:40 AM
Mall of the World, which will be developed by Dubai Holding. Image: Dubai Holding

Mall of the World, which will be developed by Dubai Holding. Image: Dubai Holding

The unveiling of Dubai Holding's proposals for The Mall of the World will form part of a strengthening mall development pipeline that is critical to unlocking Dubai's vision, according to Cluttons.

Dubai Holding last week unveiled the details behind its Mall of the World project, which is set to also include the world's largest indoor theme park and a theatre district to rival London's West End, or New York's Broadway.

It followed Nakheel's recently revealed plans for a 6.15 million square feet mall on the Deira Islands, complete with a night market and amphitheatre.

Cluttons added that it currently expects some 7 million sq ft of new malls over 1 million sq ft in size to enter the market over the next two years, excluding all current city wide mall expansion activity.

Faisal Durrani, international research and business development manager at Cluttons, said: "Shopping is already synonymous with Dubai and has proved to be one of the city's key lynchpins in its meteoric rise as the Middle East's business capital.

"Dubai has a very significant portfolio of existing shopping malls and the string of new mall developments looks set to push Dubai further ahead of the region's other emerging economies."

He added: "Dubai's malls have thus far been fairly traditional, offering global retail brands in a single 'shopping destination'. During the last property cycle, we witnessed the inclusion of leisure attractions at some of the city's malls, with Ski Dubai, iFly and the Dubai Aquarium all helping the Emirate's malls position themselves as leisure destinations in their own right."

As development across the city ramps up in the lead up to the 2020 World Expo and the emirate's vision of playing host to 20 million tourists annually, the focus of activity has moved strongly towards the retail and hospitality sectors, Cluttons said.

Durrani said: "With authorities working towards an ambitious annual visitor target, the current hotel and serviced apartment portfolio in the emirate of approximately 80,000 keys is going to have to grow significantly.

"And it's not just a question of swelling the hotel development pipeline, but a complex infrastructure of leisure and entertainment facilities have to be built to help drive Dubai's vision."

The Mall of the World will also include 100 hotels and some 20,000 keys, as well as offering visitors 7km of climate controlled promenades, something that is offered nowhere else in the world.

Durrani added: "I see this as Dubai's answer to London's Oxford Street and Paris' Champs Elysee, which are both iconic shopping avenues. The added climate control element will for the first time allow the emergence of what will effectively be Dubai's answer to a high street.

"At the same time, The Mall of the World will pave the way for the next generation of the city's malls, where the shopping element is combined in equal parts with entertainment and leisure facilities."

Related:

Stories

Dubai Holding chief says $6.8bn needed to build new mega-mall

Dubai to build temperature-controlled pedestrian city

Hill Int'l wins contract to manage Mall of Qatar construction

Dubai's Emaar faces market oversupply risks, warns Moody's

Videos

Mall of The World unveiled

Mall of The World unveiled

Companies

Dubai Holding

Cluttons

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Sam Hackett Wednesday, 16 July 2014 3:55 PM[UAE] - United Kingdom

Wonderful. The Dubai bashers are back just as the market has started to turn around. I have missed all of your hilarious comments over the past 4 years.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Ronald Sunday, 13 July 2014 12:55 PM[UAE] - UK

Time for desperate Cluttons to find another pr firm, because this one is doing them no favours and making them look like rank amateurs without a clue about this market. Nobody actually speaks like this in real life, just make believe press releases.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Joey R Noe Sunday, 13 July 2014 9:38 AM[UAE] - United States

I am with you 100% Stephen

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Tom Sunday, 13 July 2014 9:34 AM[UAE] - UAE

What is Cluttons trying to benefit from with comments like this? There is zero professional back up to such remarks.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: stephen Saturday, 12 July 2014 3:07 PM[UAE] - UAE

What a refreshing change it would be if just for once, the assembled nodding heads who pass for professional advisers and consultants in this market would just have the guts to tell the truth!

The idea that a mall development is "critical to unlocking Dubai's vision" shows in my opinion, a critical lack of professional competence. Honestly, where have all the sensible guys gone?

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking