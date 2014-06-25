Man jailed in the UAE for posting video of sleeping friend

A man who posted a video on Instagram of a friend sleeping has been jailed pending trial at Al Ruwais Misdemeanour Court in Abu Dhabi, according the Gulf News newspaper.

The Arab man is believed to have recorded the 15-second video while in a boat trip, and then posted it on the social media website without the consent of the man featured in the clip.

Prosecution documents say the man confessed to the charges, and claimed he did it as a joke, unaware of the upset it would cause to the complainant.

The video has since been removed from Instagram.