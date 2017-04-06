Manhattan townhouse fetches record price

Qatar had agreed a deal to buy the property in 2014, but pulled out prior to sale

By Bloomberg
  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 8:50 AM
Wildenstein family had signed a deal to sell its limestone-clad building to the government of Qatar for use as a consulate, before it decided against the purchase in 2014. (Image: Pintrest)

Wildenstein family had signed a deal to sell its limestone-clad building to the government of Qatar for use as a consulate, before it decided against the purchase in 2014. (Image: Pintrest)

A home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side sold for $79.5 million, according to property records made public Wednesday, making it the highest price ever paid for a townhouse in the borough.

The 20,500-square-foot (1,905-square-meter) property, at 19 E. 64th St., had been owned by the Wildenstein family, billionaire art dealers whose gallery was located at the site for more than 80 years. The previous record for a Manhattan townhouse was the $53 million paid for 4 E. 75th St., in 2006, according to appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.

The building has three stories, accessible by elevator, and 20-foot (6.1-meter) ceilings, according to a description in a lawsuit brought by another would-be buyer. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

In 2014, the Wildenstein family signed a deal to sell its limestone-clad building to the government of Qatar for use as a consulate. But Qatar pulled out of the sale the day before the closing, and the family relisted the property for $100 million.

The building has three stories, accessible by elevator, and 20-foot (6.1-meter) ceilings, according to a description in a lawsuit brought by another would-be buyer. The plaintiff in that suit, Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries LLC, accused the Wildensteins of reneging on a verbal agreement to sell it the townhouse for $79 million after the Qatar deal fell through.

The broker marketing the property for the sellers was Carrie Chiang of Corcoran Group. The buyer is a limited-liability corporation called 19-21 East 64 Holding LLC, according to the property records.

Related:

Stories

Iconic Las Vegas hotel brands set to make Dubai debut

Qatar's QInvest buys US land to build apartments

The Presidential Suite: St. Regis, New York

Al Mal Capital acquires US-based Poinsettia Plaza shopping centre

Dubai's Damac confirms talks with Trump Organisation, but 'property deal rejected'

Unit of Kuwait's KFH buys US office tower for $165m

Dubai's trade with Latin America grows to $4.63bn

Galleries
Inside: Dubai penthouses under AED10m

Inside: Dubai penthouses under AED10m

Also in Property

Al Habtoor to cherry pick Dubai's most expensive penthouse buyer

Dubai Properties launches new Mudon Views community

Also in Qatar

Qatar Airways begins laptop loan facility from today

Qatar World Cup labourers working 18-hour days: report

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking