Maradona said to call on Interpol over Dubai mansion 'theft'

Former Al Wasl coach has reportedly asked Interpol to arrest ex-girlfriend over alleged stolen jewellery

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 6:16 PM
Argentine legend Diego Maradona (AFP/Getty Images).

Diego Maradona has reportedly called on Interpol to arrest an ex-girlfriend he claims stole jewellery from him when he kicked her out of his Dubai mansion.

The Argentinian football legend, who was fired from his role as head coach of Dubai club Al Wasl after just one season in 2012, said he has asked a judge in Dubai to order Rocio Oliva's detention so she can be extradited to the Gulf state for questioning.

Maradona launched legal proceedings for alleged theft against Rocio earlier this year after asking her to leave his Dubai home following an argument over Manchester United goalie David de Gea, the UK's Daily Mail reported.

Maradona reportedly accused her of taking watches and jewellery worth more than £250,000 ($418,871).

"I've waited for more than three months to see if she returned them and if the story changed. It didn’t change and so we’ve just signed the Interpol extradition request," the paper quoted him as saying.

"The justice system in Dubai is very very tough. If you don’t return things, depending on the seriousness of the theft, you can do two to five years in prison."

Maradona, who is currently in Brazil to do World Cup commentary for an Argentine TV station, wrongly accused Rocio of flirting with de Gea after dropping in on the goalkeeper while they were doing winter training in Dubai in February, the paper added.

