Market may return to balance soon: Kuwait oil minister

There needed to be 100 percent compliance among producers with the deal

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 26 March 2017 11:36 AM
Kuwaiti Minister of Oil, Electricity and Water, Essam al-Marzouk. (YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Kuwaiti Minister of Oil, Electricity and Water, Essam al-Marzouk. (YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)

The oil market may return to balance by the third quarter of this year if producers comply with their deal to cut output, otherwise the timeframe for rebalancing could be pushed out further, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Sunday.

Marzouq told reporters that there needed to be 100 percent compliance among producers with the deal. Earlier, Russia's energy minister said compliance was at 94 percent.

However, there has been some progress towards rebalancing and producers' output numbers for February and March were well received by the market, Marzouq said.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait could issue smaller debut bond as oil prices recover

Kuwaiti parliamentary committee revokes planned energy, water price rise

Kuwait says oil prices to rise with higher level of output deal compliance

Kuwait minister to face no-confidence vote over sports ban

Kuwait 'well placed' to mitigate era of low oil prices, says IMF

Kuwait says has cut oil output by more than committed

Companies

Ministry of Oil - Kuwait

Also in Energy

Dubai airports see big reduction in CO2 emissions in 2016

Privatisation of Saudi's state utility set to start by end-2017

Also in Kuwait

Nearly 65 per cent of GCC expats do not have a pension: survey

Two trades that put Kuwait stocks back on top of the world

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking