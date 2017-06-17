Masdar City sees 'strong progress' with mixed-use neighbourhood

Driverless Personal Rapid Transit network will be temporarily suspended from July 2 to accommodate ongoing construction

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 17 June 2017 1:06 AM

Masdar City has reported "strong progress" on the construction of Masdar Institute Neighbourhood, a major mixed-use development of offices, residential, retail and public open space which is due for completion in 2020.

The project, which is part of the most intensive period of expansion in Masdar City’s history, will link the central Masdar City Podium with the North Car Park, providing more than 100,000 square metres of new development.

To accommodate ongoing construction activity, Masdar City said its electric-powered driverless Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) network will be temporarily suspended from July 2.

Alternative means of transportation will be provided for the duration of the closure, a statement said.

“The Masdar Institute Neighbourhood is the largest new development currently underway at Masdar City and construction work is progressing extremely well, so we’re very excited about the additional amenities this will bring,” said Yousef Baselaib, executive director, sustainable real estate, Masdar.

“This phase of our expansion means that we need to temporarily close the PRT, following seven years of continuous operation in which it has transported more than 2 million passengers. We have made careful provision to ensure there is no disruption for people within the City.”  

During the temporary closure of the PRT, Masdar said it will continue to work with industry partners to develop the next phase of its autonomous mobility network, which was announced during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January. 

The extension will operate alongside the existing PRT and cover a 1km route, with two new stops linking Masdar Institute, the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the recently announced My City Centre Masdar shopping mall.

Masdar City’s PRT system was the first of its kind in the world. Since its launch in November 2010, it has transported more than 2 million passengers.

Masdar City is currently undergoing rapid expansion - more than 175,000 square metres of completed buildings are fully leased and occupied, with more than 750,000 square metres of projects with firm development agreements in place.

