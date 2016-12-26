McIlroy out to keep up proud Dubai Classic record

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The four-times major champion has finished in the top 10 in each of his seven previous visits to the Emirates Golf Club
World number two Rory McIlroy will be looking to maintain a proud record when he competes in the $2.65 million Dubai Desert Classic in February.
The four-times major champion won the event in 2009 and 2015 and has finished in the top 10 in each of his seven previous visits to the Emirates Golf Club.
"I have great memories of this tournament," McIlroy said in a news release on Monday. "I made the cut here for the first time in a European Tour event as a 17-year-old amateur in 2007 and it was here I secured my first professional win two years later.
"I will always cherish those important moments in the early part of my career. That first win was a real stepping-stone for me, helping my confidence and leading to the successes that followed," said the Northern Irishman.
British Open champion and world number four Henrik Stenson and U.S. Masters winner Danny Willett, who lifted the Dubai Classic trophy last year, are also in the field for the Feb. 2-5 tournament.
The Dubai Classic is the last in the tour's three-event Middle East swing that also includes the Abu Dhabi Championship from Jan. 19-22 and the Qatar Masters from Jan. 26-29.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
hmmm - saddening statistics. Though it isn't much of a surprise since he majority of those working in KSA (foreigners) are Philippino /Indian/Pakistanis... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:46 AM - Ump up
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules